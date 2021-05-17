Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 188,144 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 188,144 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Microchip Technology worth $43,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $145.47 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.13 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.11.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $1,257,994. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.