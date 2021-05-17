Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 211,966 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 211,966 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of GoDaddy worth $63,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at $554,633.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,365 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $771,769.65. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,123 shares of company stock worth $7,864,167. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $81.61 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

