Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 376,501 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,501 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Altria Group worth $48,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.28 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 139.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

