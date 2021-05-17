Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 376,501 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,501 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Altria Group worth $48,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.28 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 139.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
