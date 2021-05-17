Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 402,386 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,261,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 402,386 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of The Mosaic worth $39,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,415,000 after acquiring an additional 780,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,814,000 after acquiring an additional 84,286 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.31.

Shares of MOS opened at $36.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

