Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 51,445 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 51,445 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of DexCom worth $39,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total value of $772,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $332,096.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $14,784,421 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.94.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $333.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 137.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $378.25 and its 200 day moving average is $366.11. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.