Loser Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.70 Million (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Loser Coin has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loser Coin has a market cap of $29.70 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00087627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.51 or 0.00463436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.58 or 0.00228978 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $565.39 or 0.01313322 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00042144 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

