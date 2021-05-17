Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.8% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $60,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 70,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $198.55 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.45 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.29.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

