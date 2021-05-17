Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Stake Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,528,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LU shares. Rowe started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lufax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

