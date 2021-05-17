Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $651.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $5.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $314.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $234.01 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.