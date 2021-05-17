Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $383.94.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU opened at $314.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.73 and a 200 day moving average of $334.73. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $234.01 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.86, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

