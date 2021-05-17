LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

Shares of LYB opened at $114.07 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,157 shares of company stock valued at $331,672 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

