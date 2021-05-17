Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.55). William Blair also issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYRA opened at $7.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 815,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 427,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 84,229 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 9,858.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 189,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.