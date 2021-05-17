Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.93

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.93 and traded as high as $9.85. Macatawa Bank shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 63,109 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $335.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBC. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,145,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,824,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after acquiring an additional 158,713 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 263.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 98,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

