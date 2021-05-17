Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$435 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $423.39 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGIC. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Shares of MGIC opened at $16.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $788.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.29. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 72.41%.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.