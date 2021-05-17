Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.53

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.53 and last traded at C$9.49, with a volume of 136534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.04.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$759.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.14.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$100.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

