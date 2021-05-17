Maker Trading 10.4% Lower This Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $4,431.47 or 0.09995390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $4.41 billion and approximately $442.71 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00085300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00022353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.54 or 0.01302673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00064233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00116289 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 994,400 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

