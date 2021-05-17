MAP Protocol Price Reaches $0.0373 on Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0373 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $11.89 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00089151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.99 or 0.00448878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00228333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004913 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.17 or 0.01311154 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00042176 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

