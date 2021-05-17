MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Down 5.4%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.31 and last traded at $57.15. 2,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 596,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist boosted their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $350,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,222 shares of company stock worth $6,931,253. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

