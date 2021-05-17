Mark Alan Baker Sells 450 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Mark Alan Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 1st, Mark Alan Baker sold 4,400 shares of Overstock.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $308,440.00.
Shares of Overstock.com stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.72. 1,408,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,327. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.14.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 994.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 4,697.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,288 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.
OSTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
