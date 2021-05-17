Mark Alan Baker Sells 450 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Alan Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Overstock.com alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Mark Alan Baker sold 4,400 shares of Overstock.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $308,440.00.

Shares of Overstock.com stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.72. 1,408,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,327. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.14.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 994.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 4,697.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,288 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.