Marlin (POND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.95 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $104.48 million and approximately $10.95 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00088839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.67 or 0.00467915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.89 or 0.00228519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $591.91 or 0.01314675 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00043243 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

