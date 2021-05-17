Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF)’s share price was down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Separately, Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Marlowe alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.46.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.