MASQ Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. MASQ has a total market cap of $4.73 million and $486,684.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000577 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00090372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $204.66 or 0.00454409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.22 or 0.00229178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.24 or 0.01354931 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00042123 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,208,936 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.