Massnet Market Capitalization Tops $56.09 Million (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Massnet coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001289 BTC on popular exchanges. Massnet has a total market capitalization of $56.09 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Massnet has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00086831 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00108799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00022621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.19 or 0.01266768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00062382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00115451 BTC.

About Massnet

MASS is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 96,346,335 coins. The official message board for Massnet is medium.com . The official website for Massnet is massnet.org . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Buying and Selling Massnet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

