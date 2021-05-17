Master Contract Token Price Down 38.3% This Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $294,753.13 and approximately $4.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.07 or 0.07551519 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.64 or 0.00205696 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.