Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $49,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 9,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 53.9% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.27.

NYSE MA traded down $2.91 on Monday, reaching $361.00. 34,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,231. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $357.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,209 shares of company stock valued at $36,853,378. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

