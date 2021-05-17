Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.56 and last traded at $29.57. 12,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,642,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 1,500 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 205.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after buying an additional 628,427 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $23,131,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after buying an additional 485,955 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $13,371,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

