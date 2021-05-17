McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,165,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,454 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.44% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $103,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 38.2% during the first quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 105.3% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $89.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

