McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,647,571,000 after buying an additional 424,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,616,206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,637,209,000 after buying an additional 57,520 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $231.72 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $171.68 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $172.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.76.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

