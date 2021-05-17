McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up about 1.8% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE:MCK traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.31. 5,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,621. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $130.37 and a 1-year high of $204.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. McKesson’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,819 shares of company stock worth $4,024,884 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.