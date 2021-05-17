McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 301,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,908 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of McKesson worth $58,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in McKesson by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCK opened at $195.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $130.37 and a 52 week high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,884. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

