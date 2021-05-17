McNamara Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,610,689. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.98 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

