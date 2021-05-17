Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.26

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.26 and traded as high as $9.03. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 53,208 shares changing hands.

MFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $224.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

