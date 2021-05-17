Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT opened at $125.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.80 and its 200-day moving average is $117.07. The stock has a market cap of $168.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

