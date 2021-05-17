Megacoin (MEC) Market Cap Tops $488,691.32

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $488,691.32 and approximately $27.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.84 or 0.00640499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007505 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000173 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002592 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,497,527 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

