Megacoin (MEC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $488,691.32 and approximately $27.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.84 or 0.00640499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007505 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000173 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,497,527 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

