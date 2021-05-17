Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.98

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.98 and traded as high as $32.82. Mercantile Bank shares last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 79,440 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $524.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,984,000 after acquiring an additional 108,664 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 553,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 69,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.