Mercury (MER) Market Cap Reaches $2.96 Million

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. During the last week, Mercury has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Mercury coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Mercury has a market cap of $2.96 million and $78,906.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00089685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.09 or 0.00444383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.81 or 0.00229466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.77 or 0.01345397 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00042254 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.