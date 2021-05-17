Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) dropped 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.90. Approximately 3,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 930,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $982.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.54.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. Equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $65,262.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $143,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,122,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,861,000 after buying an additional 534,437 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 155,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 110,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

