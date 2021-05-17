MetaHash Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.29 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $57.29 million and $3.47 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00090337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.69 or 0.00452207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.24 or 0.00226993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.84 or 0.01324389 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00042938 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,722,824,229 coins and its circulating supply is 2,553,634,511 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

