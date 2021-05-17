Metaverse ETP Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.10 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $20.58 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 32.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.46 or 0.07559816 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.34 or 0.00212746 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,339,879 coins and its circulating supply is 78,339,781 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

