MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Reduced by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up 0.8% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,037,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 1,248.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

NYSE MET traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,279. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.34 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.42%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

