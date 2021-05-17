Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.33

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.33 and last traded at $64.33, with a volume of 475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.19.

Several analysts have commented on MCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $536.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.29.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 64.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

