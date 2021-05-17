MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,122 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of MGIC Investment worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 430.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Shares of MTG opened at $14.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

