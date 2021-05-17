MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,912 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of MGIC Investment worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 430.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTG stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. Research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTG. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

