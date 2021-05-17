MicroMoney Hits 1-Day Volume of $132,672.00 (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. MicroMoney has a total market cap of $299,845.24 and $132,672.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One MicroMoney coin can now be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00086642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00022714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $559.37 or 0.01266712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00064248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00116761 BTC.

MicroMoney Coin Profile

MicroMoney (CRYPTO:AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io . The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

