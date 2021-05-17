Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.74.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.
In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,523 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MU opened at $79.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.66. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.
