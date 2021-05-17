Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.72

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.72 and last traded at $45.72, with a volume of 102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equity Research started coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 111.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 243,936 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 27.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 18,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

