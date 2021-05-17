Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CRO Dino Dimarino Sells 4,500 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $214,830.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dino Dimarino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $200,385.00.

Shares of MIME stock traded down $1.35 on Monday, hitting $46.24. 587,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 190.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $59.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reduced their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

