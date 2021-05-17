Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Insider John J. Walsh, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,642 shares in the company, valued at $171,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MIME traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 391,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,114 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

