Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Minerva Neurosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). William Blair also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.41).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

NERV stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.49. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

